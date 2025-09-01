Q3 EPS Estimates for BURL Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.71.

NYSE:BURL opened at $290.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.9% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 961,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 767,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

