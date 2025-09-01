Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stock Performance

QST stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

