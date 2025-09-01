Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Questor Technology Stock Performance
QST stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Questor Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Questor Technology
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.