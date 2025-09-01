Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 290,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 169.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,096. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This trade represents a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

