RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives $71.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,075.10. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,531.94. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,098 shares of company stock worth $6,045,105. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,516 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 743,922 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,214,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 712,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after purchasing an additional 618,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,422,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

