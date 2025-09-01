Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 9,909 Shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF $INCE

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of INCE stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Profile

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.