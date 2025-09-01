Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Renasant by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 763,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Renasant by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Renasant by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 478,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

