Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 135.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 551.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $114.96 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

