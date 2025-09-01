Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 246,372 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May $DMAY

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,372 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3,804.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

Shares of BATS:DMAY opened at $43.74 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $290.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

