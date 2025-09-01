Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 37,524 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.75.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

