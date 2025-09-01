Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

NUVL opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $689,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,876.87. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

