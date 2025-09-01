Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($6.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.43) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Rent the Runway has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -18.61 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 230,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

