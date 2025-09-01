Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $15.41.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($6.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.43) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Rent the Runway has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -18.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
See Also
