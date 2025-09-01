Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below Q3 Earnings

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $145.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $154.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

