Reviewing Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and HWH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 2 0 4 0 2.33 HWH International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than HWH International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

89.5% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of HWH International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and HWH International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.97 billion 0.54 $218.00 million $6.65 11.74 HWH International $1.25 million 7.57 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide 5.10% 11.74% 2.92% HWH International -109.69% -56.75% -20.68%

Volatility & Risk

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats HWH International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Vacation Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through Interval International, and Aqua-Aston business brands. Further, it provides financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products, and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

