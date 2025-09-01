Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $252,918.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 976,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,614.08. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.