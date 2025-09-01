Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 42.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 42.9% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 780,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 114,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.