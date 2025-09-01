Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 42.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 42.9% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 780,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 114,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

