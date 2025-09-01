Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Okta

Get Okta alerts:

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst I. Koujalgi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Okta’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Okta Stock Up 0.2%

OKTA opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105,918 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Okta by 2,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after buying an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.