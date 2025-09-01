Ryder System (NYSE:R) vs. Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Head to Head Analysis

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryder System and Box Ships”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $12.72 billion 0.60 $489.00 million $11.76 15.95 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Ryder System has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 3.99% 17.83% 3.31% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Ryder System shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Ryder System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryder System and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 2 6 1 2.89 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ryder System currently has a consensus price target of $186.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Box Ships’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Box Ships is more favorable than Ryder System.

Summary

Ryder System beats Box Ships on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

