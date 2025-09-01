Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
