SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP Stock Down 1.2%

SAP opened at $272.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $334.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.29. SAP has a one year low of $210.38 and a one year high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $313,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SAP by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

