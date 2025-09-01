Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $27.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.2857.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. The trade was a 33.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 288,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Schneider National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 160,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 105.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

