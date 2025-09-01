Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) versus United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) and Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Select Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Select Medical 2.37% 8.87% 2.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Select Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Select Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Select Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United American Healthcare and Select Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Select Medical has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.47%. Given Select Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Medical is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United American Healthcare and Select Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A Select Medical $5.19 billion 0.31 $214.04 million $1.06 12.29

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Medical has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United American Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 381.0%. Select Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Select Medical pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Select Medical beats United American Healthcare on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

