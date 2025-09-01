Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.5375.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Senseonics by 120.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

