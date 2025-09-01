SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Buy Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on S. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

SentinelOne Stock Up 7.4%

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

S stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $100,865.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 590,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,641.55. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 285,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,886,000 after acquiring an additional 278,362 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 902,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

