SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $21.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares in the company, valued at $25,972,962.60. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.