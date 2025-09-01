SentinelOne’s (S) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE:S opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $100,865.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,641.55. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,621.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

