Shore Bancshares Inc $SHBI Position Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 242.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shore Bancshares worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI opened at $17.19 on Monday. Shore Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $574.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHBI

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,912 shares in the company, valued at $673,680. This trade represents a 28.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.