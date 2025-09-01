Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $151.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.1250.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $1,161,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,051,895.44. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $134.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.52. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

