Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

