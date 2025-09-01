SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Receives $67.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.2857.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.74. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a yield of 543.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -572.22%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $151,525.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. This represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

