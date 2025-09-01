Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,073 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 122.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1%

LUV stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

