Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) and iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Financial Contrast

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iQIYI and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 1 4 3 0 2.25 Sprout Social 0 6 6 0 2.50

iQIYI presently has a consensus target price of $2.51, suggesting a potential downside of 5.13%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $27.36, suggesting a potential upside of 73.30%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than iQIYI.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

iQIYI has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iQIYI and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI 0.32% 2.26% 0.66% Sprout Social -12.70% -25.95% -10.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of iQIYI shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of iQIYI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iQIYI and Sprout Social”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI $4.00 billion 0.64 $104.68 million $0.01 265.00 Sprout Social $405.91 million 2.29 -$61.97 million ($0.95) -16.62

iQIYI has higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iQIYI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iQIYI beats Sprout Social on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite that offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

