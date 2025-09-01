Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,575 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 762,147 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,127,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,578,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

