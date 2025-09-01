SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $97.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.3750.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.