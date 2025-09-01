Stifel Nicolaus Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $134.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESTC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $495,560.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,236.35. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Elastic by 5,437.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,808 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 1,756,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6,651.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 1,383,065 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after buying an additional 823,680 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 932,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,649,000 after buying an additional 700,697 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.