Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,322 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Stoneridge worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $8.33 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $233.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

