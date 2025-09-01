Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Stake Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 352.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,200. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

