Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $3.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.6889.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered shares of Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Telus Digital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,241 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telus Digital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,614,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telus Digital by 1,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 728,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 677,879 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Telus Digital by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 580,726 shares during the period. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in Telus Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telus Digital has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Telus Digital had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $711.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. Telus Digital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telus Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

