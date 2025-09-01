Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $118.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 291.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 148.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.