Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Tesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Tesco has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

