The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.