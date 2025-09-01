The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $31.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.