The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $30.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,200. This represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 130.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOVE opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.580 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

