The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $88.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.5758.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3%

TTD stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

