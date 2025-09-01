Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) vs. Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) and Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thor Industries and Ming Shing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 0 8 2 0 2.20 Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Thor Industries presently has a consensus target price of $89.38, indicating a potential downside of 18.53%. Given Thor Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Thor Industries is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $10.04 billion 0.58 $265.31 million $4.17 26.31 Ming Shing Group $33.85 million 0.80 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Thor Industries and Ming Shing Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and Ming Shing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 2.32% 6.15% 3.61% Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Thor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Thor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thor Industries beats Ming Shing Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

