TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TKO Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TKO Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,469 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.69.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TKO opened at $189.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.23. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,993,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

