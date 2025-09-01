TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Stock Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TKO Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,993,180. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TKO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.69.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

