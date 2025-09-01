TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 551.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMDX opened at $114.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

