Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 26% – Should You Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) traded up 26% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.63. 1,398,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average session volume of 93,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- Stock Average Calculator
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.