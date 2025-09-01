Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Up 26% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) rose 26% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 1,398,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average daily volume of 93,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

